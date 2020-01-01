'Klopp changed everything and we followed him' - Henderson salutes Liverpool manager after Premier League title win

The Reds captain was in no doubt who he felt was the key figure behind his club's first league title in 30 years

captain Jordan Henderson paid tribute to Jurgen Klopp after the Reds clinched the Premier League title, saying the German “changed everything” when he arrived at the club in 2015.

Five years after arriving in , Klopp has cemented his status as a legend of English football by delivering Liverpool their first title in 30 years.

One of the players most transformed during his tenure has been the former Sunderland midfielder Henderson, who has emerged as a Player of the Season contender this campaign.

More teams

Speaking immediately after Manchester City lost at Chelsea to hand Liverpool the title, Henderson struggled to find the words to describe his emotions.

"It is amazing,” Henderson told Sky Sports. “I didn't want to talk about it until this moment.

“I'm so happy for all the boys. I'm just a bit overwhelmed and it's an amazing feeling. I'm so proud of what we have achieved.”

Liverpool’s squad and some staff were able to watch the game together, with scenes of their celebrations making for popular viewing on social media.

"There was a lot of emotion and it was a different experience watching the game, and then to be with everyone and all the staff at the final whistle,” Henderson added.

“It was a moment we will never forget. I'm just lost for words at the minute. It hasn't really sunk in, you never really think of this end moment, you are just concentrating on each game. When this moment comes, I cannot really describe it.

"After the final, I said it wouldn't be possible to win it without the manager, and that is no disrespect to the managers before him, but I felt from day one he came in the door he changed everything and we have all followed him.

“So far, it has been very special and I hope we can stay hungry and keep wanting more.

Article continues below

"What you see is what you get, with his press conferences and on the sidelines.

“Obviously, he has got more of a personal side with the players, but he has got a balance of having a relationship with the players and being a friend but also being a bit ruthless when he needs to be.

"He is a great leader and a great human being and we all believe in him. We have got an amazing group and that is down to the manager and how he has gelled them all together. It's not a coincidence and it's credit to him and all the staff."