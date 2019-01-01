‘Klopp going nowhere but Gerrard can be next’ – Liverpool legend Dalglish talks up claims of Rangers boss

A former favourite at Anfield cannot see a managerial change on Merseyside happening any time soon, but sees the man impressing at Ibrox in the frame

Jurgen Klopp is “going nowhere” at , says Reds legend Kenny Dalglish, but Steven Gerrard is putting himself in contention to be a suitable successor when the day comes for change to be made.

The man currently in charge at Anfield is tied to a contract through to 2022 and remains fully committed to his role.

Klopp has, however, suggested that Reds icon Gerrard would be his pick to fill some big shoes when he finally takes the decision to walk away.

Dalglish can see why such a call would be made, with a positive first foray into management having been made at Ibrox, but cannot see a passing of the baton taking place any time soon.

A man who took in iconic spells on Merseyside as a player and coach told The Sunday Post: “The Liverpool manager stated that if he decides to call time on his career at Anfield a couple of years down the line, then Steven Gerrard would be his tip to take over from him.

“It’s a hypothetical scenario, but one that I can see the sense in. I’m sure Jurgen is only echoing the thoughts of most of the club’s supporters.

“However, let’s be clear. Jurgen is going nowhere, and nobody with the club at heart wants to see him depart.

“He may have led the club to the last season, the biggest prize in European football. But there is much more he still wants to achieve – in particular Liverpool’s first league title since 1990 – and this season has started very well.

“But the time will come when he decides it’s time to take a break, and nobody would be critical of him for doing so. At some stage, everybody needs a rest, a time to draw breath and take stock.

“When that scenario unfolds, Steven Gerrard, I’m quite certain, will come into the thoughts of everyone at Liverpool.

“He knows the club inside out and is proving himself to be a very capable young manager at .

“Jurgen didn’t say what he did in order to angle a move away from Anfield for himself, or to unsettle Steven at Ibrox. He was just speaking honestly.

“For me, the way Jurgen answered the question put to him once again reiterated just how much he ‘gets’ Liverpool, from the way some people are regarded by everyone at the club to the mood and feelings of the supporters.

“Perhaps Steven might have been a wee bit embarrassed with Jurgen’s comments, but they would have been said with the best of intentions.

Article continues below

“Deep down inside, I’m sure Steven would have been very, very proud of Jurgen’s comments. But right now he has a job at Rangers to be getting on with, just as Jurgen will be fully focused on matters at Anfield.

“Steven is doing very well at Ibrox. He has improved the team, and helped the club make huge strides forward off the park. The next step, of course, is to try to win silverware.”

Gerrard has admitted to being “surprised and flattered” by Klopp’s endorsement, but stated his intention to continuing working hard at Rangers rather than become distracted by any talk of a future return to his roots.