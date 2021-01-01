Klopp feels four wins will secure Champions League football for Liverpool

Liverpool are sat in sixth in the table but have Leicester in their sights

Jurgen Klopp believes winning their final four Premier League games will be enough to secure Champions League qualification for Liverpool.

The Reds are playing catch-up in the race for the top four after a torrid run of form earlier in the year.

Draws with Leeds and Newcastle in the last couple of weeks set the Reds back, but they beat Southampton 2-0 on Saturday to revive their hopes.

What has been said?

Liverpool are six points behind Leicester in fourth, albeit with a game in hand, and Klopp feels wins over Manchester United, West Brom, Burnley and Crystal Palace will prove good enough.

When asked by Sky Sports if he felt four wins would secure them a place in the top four, Klopp said: “Yes. If we do that I think it will be enough. But that is a big if.

“We play on Thursday, Manchester United. I know they play Tuesday and Thursday and have a busy schedule, but they have a squad they can make changes.

“It is not good for them to play three games in a week, it is crazy. And all the other games we will see.

“If West Brom are still fighting, Burnley maybe. All teams have targets and if they don't have them any more as they have reached them, they can play with freedom and that is not nice as well.

“We will have pressure as long as we win.”

Fans back at Anfield

Liverpool's next three games are away at United, West Brom and Burnley before finishing the season at home to Crystal Palace.

The game against the Eagles will witness the return of fans to Anfield, and Klopp is relishing the prospect of being able to perform in front of spectators again.

“It is so difficult in these moments being without them,” Klopp said. “It is the reason I got into football. We do it for the people.

“When I was a player nobody wanted to see me, it got slightly better and when I became a manager the stadiums became more occupied.

“It is all about doing it together.

“This season we will have one home game [with fans], which is great. We will have an away game at Burnley [with fans], which will be tricky but it is fine.

“And I hope next season we have people back in the stadiums.”

