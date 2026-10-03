Kings League: Saudi and Moroccan Derbies Highlight Matchday as Ultra Chmicha Maintain Perfect Record

Ilyas Elmaliki’s Ultra Chmicha won the Morocco Derby, while Drb7h’s DR7 continued their resurgence by winning a Saudi derby, on a thrilling Kings League MENA Matchday 5 at Cool Arena in Riyadh.

The Saudi derby between defending champions DR7 and fellow Saudi side RA2 delivered one of matchday 5’s most dramatic finishes, with DR7 getting their third straight winwith a thrilling 7-6 victory. A divided crowd at Cool Arena backed their respective teams throughout the match. RA2, led by Team President Raed, took the early advantage as Eloy Amoedo scored twice to put his side in front, before DR7, led by Team President Drb7h, responded with a spectacular goal from Nawaf Arwan to keep the defending champions within reach. Drb7h was unable to convert his President Penalty, while Raed found the net from the spot as the momentum continued to shift between the two sides. With the match entering Matchball Mode, a VAR check brought the score level at 6-6, setting up the decisive final moments before DR7’s star attacker Abdullah Alaqueeli scored the winning goal to claim victory in a pulsating Saudi derby.

Saudi Arabia’s Rising Peaks led by Team President Abdulrahman Al-Shehri secured their second consecutive victory on matchday 5, defeating Egypt’s Turbo, led by Team President Tarboun, to continue their climb up the standings. Having started the matchday at the bottom of the table, Rising Peaks delivered another strong performance. Saoud Mubarak scored a double goal before halftime, with Saudi national futsal team star Eihab Hooba finding the decisive winning goal. The match entered Matchball Mode with Rising Peaks leading 4-1 before Hooba sealed the victory. Rising Peaks also featured new squad addition Naoufal Boumina in the match.

Jordan’s Red Zone, led by Team President Maherco, secured a commanding 9-2 victory over Qatar’s ABO FC, led by Team President AboFlah, with league-leading scorer Mohamed Abdelfattah opening the scoring with two goals to give his side an early advantage. Red Zone’s Jero Martín also found the net, joining Abdelfattah among the league’s leading scorers after Matchday 5. The result marked Red Zone’s third victory of the round-robin league stage, while ABO FC suffered their third consecutive defeat after winning their opening two matches of the season.

In the most anticipated match of the day, the “Morocco Derby” between Ultra Chmicha and Bakhira FC, Ilyas Elmaliki’s Ultra Chmicha maintained their perfect record in Kings League MENA Split 1 with a 5-3 victory. Ultra Chmicha’s Sagar Escoto scored a spectacular double goal in the 18th minute from long range. Ultra Chmicha led 4-2 going into Matchball Mode, with Bakhira getting a goal back before Ilyas Elmaliki’s men got the winner.

Kuwait's FWZ, led by Team President Fwaz, made the early running against Jordan's 3BS in a tightly contested clash, with Igor Campos's brace during the Scale-Up giving FWZ a fast start. Absi then missed a President Penalty for 3BS, before Fwaz converted his own to put FWZ 3-1 ahead. But Khaled Abbas inspired a stunning 3BS comeback, completing a hat-trick with goals in the 34th, 42nd and 43rd minutes to secure a hard-fought victory for Absi's side - and hand FWZ their first defeat of the season.

Following Matchday 5, Morocco’s Ultra Chmicha lead the league standings as the only team on five wins. Kuwait’s FWZ are in second with a 4-1 record, while DR7 and Jordan’s Red Zone are both on 3-2. In the scoring charts, Red Zone’s Mohamed Abdelfattah leads the way with nine goals, followed by teammate Jero Martín, while DR7’s Igo Canindé, 3BS players Moussa Sao and Khaled Abbas, Ultra Chmicha’s Masi Dabo and FWZ’s Igor Campos have each scored six goals. In the goalkeeping rankings, Ultra Chmicha’s Marc Briones and ABO FC’s Manel Jiménez share the top spot with 40 saves each, followed by 3BS goalkeeper JMK with 38 saves.

Kings League MENA Split 1 returns to Cool Arena on Monday, October 5, for Matchday 6. For the latest match information and updates, Kings League MENA website.

Tickets for Kings League MENA Split 1 Matchday 6 are on sale on theWeBook platform.

Fans across the region can follow every match for free via the personal streaming channels of Kings League MENA's Team Presidents and on Kings League MENA's official channels, onKick,YouTube,TikTok, andTwitch. Live match coverage is also available through official broadcast partner MBC Group, across the MBC Action channel and Shahid streaming platform.