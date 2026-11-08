Kings League MENA Split 1 Delivers More Than 100 Million Live Streaming Views in Six Weeks During Record-Breaking Season

Kings League MENA Split 1 attracted more than 100 million live streaming views during its six-week run, as the first full-length Kings League MENA season confirmed the region's appetite for Gerard Piqué's next-generation seven-a-side football format.

Split 1 - a “Split” is how Kings League refers to its full-length competitions, comprising league and knockout phases - ran from September 18 to October 30 at Cool Arena on Riyadh Boulevard. It followed last year’s debut competition, the Kings Cup MENA, and expanded from eight teams to 10 and from 17 matches to 51.

The audience figures were confirmed by Kings League data partner Hatchet, which also reported that live streaming views had more than tripled from the 33 million recorded for the inaugural tournament, and that an average of 4.1 million unique viewers tuned in each matchday during Split 1.

The action on the pitch matched the numbers off it. Split 1 produced 524 goals across its 51 matches. Matchday 8 set a new competition record with 70 goals in a single night, beating the previous best of 55 set on Matchday 3. FWZ’s 13-3 victory over ABO FC on Matchday 6 became the biggest win in Kings League MENA history, but the competition was notable for evenly balanced and exciting matches. On the last day of the league stage, nine of the 10 teams were still in with a chance of qualification for the knockout stage. FWZ, the team led by Kuwaiti streamer Fwaz, went on to claim the title, beating Morocco’s Ultra Chmicha 5-4 in the final on October 30 .

The 10 teams came from six countries: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar. Each was led by one of the region’s biggest content creators acting as Team President. They included Younes Zarou (125+ million followers, Co-President of Moroccan side Bakhira FC), AboFlah (72+ million followers, President of Qatari team ABO FC) and Drb7h (10+ million followers, President of Saudi team DR7).

Split 1 also brought a new level of star power to Kings League MENA. Former Belgian international and Al Shabab star Yannick Carrasco joined Ultra Chmicha as Vice President, converting the President Penalty, the Kings League rule that allows Team Presidents to step onto the pitch and take a penalty themselves, on his debut, while Saudi national team star Khalid Al-Ghannam stepped in as DR7 Co-President during the knockout stage. Jordan national team stars Yazan Al-Naimat and Ali Olwan also featured as Co-Presidents for the Jordanian teams 3BS and Red Zone, respectively.

Fans were able to watch every match live for free on the Team Presidents’ personal channels and Kings League MENA's official channels on Kick, YouTube, TikTok and Twitch, alongside live coverage on MBC Action and Shahid through official broadcast partner MBC Group.

ABOUT KINGS LEAGUE MENA

Kings League MENA brings the global Kings League football phenomenon to the Middle East and North Africa, through a joint venture between Kings League and SURJ Sports Investment. The league unites teams from across the Arab world - including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Morocco, alongside Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar - presided over by the region's biggest content creators and streamers. Following the success of the Kings Cup MENA in 2025, Kings League MENA returned to Riyadh's Cool Arena for Split 1 in September-October 2026.