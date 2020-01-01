'King can fit into one of the top four squads' - Man Utd-linked Bournemouth star would be 'guaranteed games' at Spurs, says Robinson

A former Tottenham favourite has tipped the Norwegian to join one of the Premier League's heavyweight clubs when the transfer market reopens

Joshua King has enough quality to "fit into one of the top-four squads", according to Paul Robinson, who insists the Bournemouth forward would be "guaranteed games" at despite Harry Kane's presence.

King was tipped for a bright future at the highest level in the early stages of his career, having successfully made his way through 's academy ranks.

He was unable to build on that promise at Old Trafford, and failed to earn a single Premier League appearance for the Red Devils during a frustrating four-year period.

The Norway international was eventually sold to in 2013, but ended up joining Bournemouth two years later after a similarly underwhelming spell at Ewood Park.

King has since revived his career at the Vitality Stadium, scoring 48 goals in 163 appearances for the Cherries while also forging a strong partnership with Callum Wilson up front.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always been convinced of the 28-year-old's talent, having worked with a fellow countryman while in charge of United's reserves at the beginning of his coaching career.

The Red Devils manager attempted to lure King back to the club in the January transfer window, but Bournemouth reportedly rejected a deadline-day bid of £20 million ($25m) for one of their prized assets.

United are reportedly expected to revive their interest this summer, and Spurs have also been linked with the experienced centre-forward, amid continued speculation over Kane's future at the club.

Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who played alongside King at Blackburn, has been impressed with how much his old team-mate has improved in recent years, and thinks he is ready for a step up to a bigger club.

“I played with Josh King at Blackburn and he has developed hugely as a player,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“He came as a wide player after a very good academy upbringing. He was a talented player but he was not the finished article.

“I think he has got better and he now prefers to play down the middle. He has grown in stature and increased his physique. His speed used to be his real asset but now he has got end product as well.

“I can certainly see him fitting into one of the top four’s squads.

“If Harry Kane is fit, he plays, but he has not played a full season in years. He (King) is guaranteed games even if he is not a starter.”