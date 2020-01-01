Kibu Vicuna: Mohun Bagan do not have time to relax

Mohun Bagan are not running after records, but the title...

have been playing champagne football and are currently on a four-match winning streak. Although coach Kibu Vicuna is delighted with the performance of his team, he is not ready to rest until the title is wrapped up. He is wary of the threat that his next opponent poses, and is not willing to take them lightly even though Bagan beat them convincingly in the previous meeting in Imphal.

"It was not an easy away match. We had some chances to score before the first goal. In the second half we played consistently, but the opponent is a good one. They have three new players. Subhash Singh, Govin Singh, and Adjah are all good players. They have a stronger team than the previous match. Adjah is a very good player. He has a good pace. He doesn't need much to create a chance. We have to take care of him," stated the Spaniard.

He informed that Daniel Cyrus is yet to attain match fitness and is likely to sit out on Friday.

Five key players of Mohun Bagan, including Joseba Beitia and Fran Gonzalez, are one caution away from suspension. But Vicuna is not bothered about that and will field the strongest possible line-up against NEROCA.

"I am only thinking about the next match. And not about Churchill match. If he gets injured in training then he misses two matches. In football, you have to live in this moment. The worst thing in football is to go the pitch thinking about the future. Only think about tomorrow's match. We are thinking about only this situation. Our objective is to play better in every aspect of the game. Not only results," asserted the former Wisla Plock coach.

Vicuna made it clear that his team is not thinking about the tile or records (If Bagan remain unbeaten for the next two matches they can match the record of going 11 consecutive matches unbeaten), but only about the next match.

"It is difficult to create chances against Punjab. To first step to score is to create. We are creating more chances than the opponent. The most difficult thing is to score. We are training well. It is important to score one more," signed off the tactician.