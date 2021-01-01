Khazri hat-trick inspires Saint-Etienne past Bordeaux

The Tunisia international found the back of the net three times to help the Saints secure victory over the Girondins

Wahbi Khazri scored a hat-trick to help Saint-Etienne secure a 4-1 victory over Bordeaux in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

After scoring against Nimes last time out, the 30-year-old continued his impressive form in front of goal for the Saints at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

The Saints started the encounter on the back foot allowing the Girondins to open the scoring with only nine minutes into the game when Ui-Jo Hwang struck a well-taken penalty.

Saint-Etienne seemed to be awoken by the goal and made a spirited effort to try and level proceedings that came in the 19th minute.

The Saints were awarded a penalty when Mehdi Zerkane brought down Khazri in the area and the Tunisia international stepped out to dispatch home his spot-kick.

Khazri then gave his side the lead four minutes later when he connected with Adil Aouchiche's cross before firing into the back of the net.

The attacker completed his hat-trick in the 72nd minute, converting from the penalty spot after Jimmy Briand was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

Zaydou Youssouf then sealed the victory for Claude Puel’s men in the 82nd minute, tapping home the ball from close range.

Khazri featured for 73 minutes before he was replaced by Charles Abi while his teammate and Senegal defender Pape Cisse lasted the entire game.

Gabon international Denis Bouanga played for 84 minutes before he was replaced by Kevin Monnet-Paquet while Cameroon’s Harold Moukoudi played throughout the contest.

Bordeaux paraded Ivory Coast international Jean Michael Seri for 57 minutes before his replacement by Jimmy Briand while his teammate and Nigeria international Samuel Kalu was not listed for the game.

With the victory, Saint-Etienne moved to the 13th spot on the league table after gathering 39 points from 32 games.

Khazri has now scored six goals in 16 league appearances this season and will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when his side take on Paris Saint-Germain on April 18.

The centre-forward remains a key member of the Tunisia national team and has 54 caps for the North African country.