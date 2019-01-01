Kgatlana: Banyana star ends debut season in China with a brace for Beijing Phoenix
Thembi Kgatlana wrapped up her debut season on a high as she scored twice to help Beijing Phoenix play out a 4-4 draw with Changchun on Sunday.
The reigning African Queen had scored her fourth Chinese Women's Super League goal in Beijing's 1-1 draw against Guangdong on September 7.
On the final day, the Banyana Banyana star added to her tally at the Development Area Stadium as her side earned a share of the spoils in an eight-goal thriller against Changchun.
Ren Guixin's brace and a goal from Long Chen plus Sun Yunpeng's own goal inspired the hosts to lead but Kgatlana's double, plus Zhang Xinyue and Ma Xiaoxu's efforts rescued the visitors.
#CWSL | Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 4-4 Beijing BG Phoenix— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
Eight goals in the final match of the season for the 3rd and 5th places! Ren Guixin (2x), Long Chen and Sun Yunpeng (OG) scored for Changchun; @Kgatlanathe1st (2x), Zhang Xinyue and Ma Xiaoxu for the visitors. pic.twitter.com/k6zF9ip5Qs
Kgatlana featured for the duration of the match along with her compatriot Linda Motlhalo and ended her debut season with six goals in 11 outings. She also emerged as Beijing's joint top scorer for the season.
#CWSL | Goalscorers - Beijing BG Phoenix— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
🇨🇳 Ma Xiaoxu (6)
🇿🇦 Thembi Kgatlana (6)
🇨🇳 Gu Yasha (3)
🇨🇳 Zhang Xinyue (2)
🇨🇳 Wang Yan (1)
🇨🇳 Wang Yanwen (1) pic.twitter.com/NsZLEsXOlg
For her Beijing side, they finished fifth on the final Chinese Women's Super League table with 16 points from 14 games.
#CWSL | Final table— China Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 22, 2019
1st Jiangsu Suning 37 points 🏆
2nd Shanghai Shengli 29 points
3rd Changchun Dazhong Zhuoyue 24 points
4th Wuhan Chedu Jiangda 19 points
5th Beijing BG Phoenix 16 points
6th Guangdong Meizhou Huijun 14 points
7th Henan Huishang 12 points
8th Dalian 6 points pic.twitter.com/nXGA1h1dIC