Kevin-Prince Boateng to end career at boyhood club Hertha Berlin

The ex-Ghana forward is planning to draw the curtain on his illustrious career at the Olympiastadion

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed Hertha Berlin will be the last club he will play for in his professional career.

The 34-year-old joined the Old Lady on a one-year deal last month after his contract with Italian Serie B club Monza expired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Having started his professional career in the German capital in 2005, Boateng described his return to the Olympiastadion as the final stop in his nomadic career which has seen him play in England, Italy, Spain and Turkey.

The former Black Stars forward highlighted his conversation with Hertha’s new director of sport Fredi Bobic who made the deal possible.

“This will definitely be my last stop. I don't know how long it will take, but it will be enough,” Boateng told Bild.

“A year and a half ago, we started talking intensively with Hertha. Michael Preetz wasn't that convinced what was okay. He could only have called me back once. Then came Fredi (Bobic), then it was easier.

“I said, 'I only have one dream. I want to put on my jersey again in the Olympic Stadium'. Fredi said: 'Then we will do everything we can to make this dream come true’."

Ahead of his second spell with the Old Lady, the former La Liga, Serie A and German Cup winner admitted that he needs to fight for his place in Pal Dardai’s team.

He continued: "I know I have to knuckle down. The Bundesliga's a more athletic league than it was, the lads are younger - they don't stop running. Luckily, my positional play is good.

"There are some talented players here, but it's a young team that needs leadership. I know all too well that talent alone isn't enough. I learnt that, especially in Milan. The dressing room was full of superstars. That's when I knew that if you don't work hard, you won't play.

"I certainly haven't come here and said: 'I'm Prince Boateng, I have to play every game’."

Meanwhile, the former Barcelona and Portsmouth star disclosed that he is still in talks with his former Fiorentina teammate Franck Ribery.

The 38-year-old’s stay at the Stadio Artemio Franchi expired at the end of June, and Boateng has hinted the former Marseille hero could continue playing.

“I spoke to him on the phone on Thursday,” he said. “He said I should dress warmly, there was another surprise coming. He is in top shape for his age and has shown in Italy that he is still one of the best. If Hertha wants him, I can only talk about him well.”