Kerala Blasters set to sign Rohit Kumar and Sandeep Singh; Carneiro extends contract

Kerala Blasters have roped in two Indian players for the next season while Jessel Carneiro has extended his contract...

have wrapped up deals for Hyderabad FC midfielder Rohit Kumar and TRAU FC defender Sandeep Singh, Goal has learnt.

Eelco Schattorie's team has suffered due to injuries this season and find themselves at the eighth position with 14 points from as many games. However, these two players will be joining the team ahead of the next season only.

23-year-old midfielder Rohit has signed a two-year deal with the Men in Yellow. He moved to the (ISL) after a stint with DSK Shivajians in the in 2017. After 21 appearances over two seasons for the now-defunct , the midfielder joined Hyderabad FC. This season, he has played nine games and has a goal and an assist to his name.

Sandeep Singh, 24, has also had ISL experience with last season but did not feature for the Kolkata-based club. Having spent the majority of his career at , Sandeep left ATK last summer to return to I-League and joined newly-promoted TRAU FC.

He has featured eight times for the club at centre-back. It is worth noting that although they are third on the table, only have conceded more goals than TRAU this season so far after nine rounds.

Both the players will be joining Kerala Blasters only ahead of the next season.

Meanwhile, left-back Jessel Carneiro has extended his contract with the Kochi-based club for three more years. The 29-year-old has been impressive this season in the ISL, nailing down the left-back spot with 14 appearances and contributing three assists.