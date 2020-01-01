Kerala Blasters sign Juande as Sergio Cidoncha's replacement

Kerala Blasters have replaced their injured foreigner Sergio Cidoncha...

(ISL) club have signed Spanish midfielder Juande as a replacement for the injured Sergio Cidoncha, Goal can confirm.

The 34-year-old defensive midfielder left his last club Perth Glory in September 2020, after two years in that saw him register 43 league appearances and two goals.

Juande was an important player for Perth during the 2018-19 season under Tony Popovic when the club won the Premier's Plate, finishing the league above eventual A-League champions Sydney FC.

He started his professional career with Spanish club . The Spaniard has played in the and the Segunda Division for the club and also has one UEFA appearance to his name. Apart from , he has had stints in the lower leagues in and before joining Perth Glory in the A-League in 2018.