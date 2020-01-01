Kerala Blasters: Sahal Abdul Samad signs contract extension

Kerala Blasters' fan-favourite midfielder Sahal Samad is set for an extended stay...

have announced the contract extension of midfielder Sahal Abdul Samad. He signed a three-year extension, as reported earlier by Goal.

The Fan-favourite midfielder from Kerala had signed a three-year contract last year but the Kochi-based (ISL) club has renewed his deal for three more years till 2025.

On signing the new deal, Sahal said, "Football has always been my biggest passion and commitment since childhood. From the very start of my professional career, I have really enjoyed adorning the Kerala Blasters crest and playing in front of the loudest fans.

"My journey with the sport has just begun and I hope to achieve greater feats for the club and for myself in the years to come. This is my state, my people and my home. I’m here to continue.”

Sahal's popularity rose during the 2018-19 season, at the end of which he bagged the Indian (ISL) and All Football Federation (AIFF) Player of the Year awards. He has two assists and a goal in 37 ISL appearances and although the 23-year-old was not as prominent under coach Eelco Schattorie last season, he is widely considered as a hot prospect who can turn out to be one of the best midfielders in the country. And that makes the extension deal a no-brainer for the Kochi-based club.

“Sahal’s stay with the club is a re-affirmation of his commitment to the state of Kerala and a huge responsibility too," Blasters sporting director Karolis Skinkys said. "While we are extremely happy to have him as a part of the club for the next five years, I’m equally elated for our fans, who will get a chance to enjoy the game of our maestro in the upcoming seasons. This state has produced a number of football legends and we are committed to being the torchbearers in developing and nurturing young local talent, thereby reinforcing the legacy of Kerala towards the sport.”