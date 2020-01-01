'Nothing wrong with Kerala Blasters' mentality,' says Eelco Schattorie after 5-1 win

The former East Bengal coach has stressed that Kerala Blasters have been making constant progress despite the lack of victories

finally put an end to their nine-match winless run as they humiliated Hyderabad FC 5-1 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi, on Sunday.

The coach of the winning side, Eelco Schattorie, said it was a lack of fortune that kept them from winning games since the 2-1 win over FC in their season opener.

When asked about a possible change in the mentality of the players that helped them come back from conceding an early goal, the Dutchman said, "Nothing changed for us. There is nothing wrong with the mentality. We have (just) been unlucky a few times. One thing I can't change is physicality. Overall, even before the last game against NorthEast, I had 100 per cent conviction that we will win. Hopefully (we get to play) three-four games with the same 11."

After Sunday's win, wherein Kerala Blasters came back from a goal down to score five, the 48-year-old expressed, "(I am) happy with three points. The first goal was a defensive mistake. We recovered from that, good corner, good counter-attack. Messi (Bouli) and Moustapha (Gning) were excellent. Even Jeakson (Singh), [an] 18-year-old did really well. I wasn't happy with the first 20-30 minutes."





Seityasen Singh, who was one of the scorers in the 5-1 win, made his sixth appearance for the club and Schattorie has backed the winger to find his rhythm alongside Halicharan Narzary while praising the work rate of Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.

"Seityasen didn't play for a whole year last year, he will get to his rhythm. He had a goal and a few good dribbles. Holi (Narzary) also had an injury last year and was underperforming but I am happy that he proved me wrong. Prasanth worked his ass off, people don't see that. Sometimes you have to do with what you have, It was time to try another change. I am happy that both wingers did a good job today," he admitted.

The former manager was peeved when asked if facing ATK will be more of a test after getting the better of a deplorable Hyderabad FC side.

"I am not going to answer that question," he replied. "I am not going to say how fantastic we were, this team was making progress. (Regardless of Hyderabad FC defence), we still have to score goals."