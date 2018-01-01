ISL: Kerala Blasters set to part ways with key players

A few key players are already in talks to leave Kerala Blasters in January...

The upcoming transfer window in January could see an exodus at Kerala Blasters, Goal has learnt.

A few of the key players are disillusioned with life at the at the Kochi-based club and are contemplating the decision to terminate their contract and leave in the transfer window which opens on January 1, 2019.

However, we understand that the club is also looking to get rid of these players after their lacklustre start to the season and are ready for mutual termination.

Kerala Blasters recently sacked head coach David James due to a disastrous run of form.

The club was on a 11-match winless streak and a large section of supporters had even boycotted the team's last two fixtures at home. A 1-6 hammering at the hands of Mumbai in their last match resulted in the club taking the drastic measure.

The Yellow Army has four Indian players who have travelled to the UAE for the AFC Asian Cup which starts on January 6. The transfer window for India closes on January 31, 2019.