Kent finally finds a ‘home’ after leaving Liverpool for Rangers in £7m deal

After several seasons of loan spells away from Anfield, the 22-year-old is looking forward to putting down roots in familiar surroundings at Ibrox

Ryan Kent has completed a £7 million (€7.5m /$8.5m) move from to and believes he has finally found “home” after several years as a footballing nomad.

The 22-year-old winger was always held in high regard at Anfield, but not high enough to force his way into first-team reckoning.

He made just one competitive appearance for the Reds in an clash with Exeter in January 2016.

Kent had already taken in a loan spell at Coventry by that point and would go on to make similar switches to Barnsley, , and Rangers.

He is now back at Ibrox, but on a permanent basis and looking to put down roots after too long in the wilderness.

The Liverpool academy graduate told Rangers TV on being back in Glasgow after recording six goals in 43 appearances for the club last season: "I won't lie - it has been incredibly tough over the summer, but I am a mentally strong person as it is anyway," he said.

"It was massively important to find a home. For the past four years now, I have been on the move to different places and last year was the first time I have felt content with the football club I am at.

"The fans and the people within the team, the coaches, the players, everybody welcomed me with open arms and not just as a player but as a friend. My home is here now."

Kent believes he has “unfinished business” with the Gers, having been unable to help them dethrone arch-rivals in 2018-19.

He added on sealing a switch and his ambition for the season ahead: "I'm over the moon.

"I got a feel for what it was to be a Rangers player, I felt like there was unfinished business from last year and I am hoping to put that right.

"I knew, if I kept myself correct, something good would happen soon and I have been ticking over, keeping myself to myself and this has happened now.

"After last season, I have evolved even more as a player and I think now if I could add that final end product to my game then it is going to be a good season for me and for the team."