Kasper Schmeichel: Leicester City keeper 'not sure' of Kelechi Iheanacho penalty vs Manchester City

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says he is not sure whether the referee was right to hand his team a penalty, which Kelechi Iheanacho converted, in Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester City.

Dutchman Nathan Ake was robbed of the ball by the Super Eagle, and he ended up fouling the attacker in the danger zone. Referee Paul Tierney opted to play the advantage, but Zack Steffen pulled a fantastic save to deny Patson Daka.

However, the referee blew his whistle and pointed to the spot where the Nigeria forward rose to the occasion and scored the winner to earn his team their first silverware of the new campaign.

"I thought we passed through them quite well in the first half, and then we got the goal at the end," Schmeichel said as quoted by LeicesterMercury.

"I am not sure about the [penalty] ruling, but I am biased towards goalkeepers. We get the chance and their goalkeeper makes the save, but then there is the penalty, so you are getting two chances, two bites of the cherry almost.

"I feel for their keeper, he has made a great save, but that is secondary, winning is the most important thing for us."

Saturday's triumph was the first time a team from outside the Big Six has won the Shield. And the Dane believes the Foxes can go all the way and secure more trophies this season.

"We are very happy, we will never get tired of lifting trophies. It’s something we want to do," Schmeichel continued.

"It is something we want to try to do, to get into the habit of playing in these games, so we are extremely happy. I have great memories here and it is great to lift the trophy, you could see what it means to the players and fans.

"We are not going out to prove ourselves [against the big six], because we know what a good team we can be. We are a struggle for any team."

The Foxes narrowly missed the Uefa Champions League slot last season after finishing fifth on the Premier League table.