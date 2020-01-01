Kanu: How NFF, Fifa, Caf and Ajax celebrated Arsenal and Nigeria legend on his birthday

The football governing bodies and his Dutch club have sent heartfelt messages to the former Super Eagles forward as he reaches a new age

Former , Milan and striker Nwankwo Kanu has been celebrated on his 44th birthday.

Leading the tributes is the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), who lauded the two-time African Player of the Year for his contribution to the Super Eagles.

“Happy birthday to two-time Africa Player of the year and Nigeria football legend, Kanu. Have a good one Papilo,” NFF tweeted.

Happy birthday to two time Africa Player of the year and Nigeria football legend, @papilokanu. Have a good one Papilo. pic.twitter.com/EXMyfGVsb1 — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) July 31, 2020

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) recollected the performances of Kanu for Nigeria at the , where he helped the West Africans win bronze medals and finished as runner-up in the 2000 edition.

“Legendary African footballer Nwankwo Kanu turns 44 today. The Nigerian is one of the continent's greatest talents, dazzling fans all over the world throughout his career,” read a tweet from Caf, accompanied by a video.

👏 Legendary African footballer Nwankwo Kanu turns 44 today! 🎂



🇳🇬 The Nigerian is one of the continent's greatest talents, dazzling fans all over the world throughout his career 🤩💫@NGSuperEagles | @papilokanu pic.twitter.com/3569lhdqXO — CAF (@CAF_Online) August 1, 2020

Fifa also recalled, in a video, how the heroic last-minute strike from the forward helped Nigeria stun in the semi-finals of the 1996 Olympic Games to secure a place in the final and subsequently win the gold medal in the tournament.

“Happy 44th birthday to the magician who was twice named African Footballer of the Year,” read a tweet from Fifa.

🇳🇬 @papilokanu scored a last-gasp equaliser & the Golden Goal as the @NGSuperEagles upset Brazil in the semi-finals en route to gold at the @Olympics in 1996 🥇



🎂 Happy 44th birthday to the magician who was twice named African Footballer of the Year 🌍pic.twitter.com/773qU5IWzT — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 1, 2020

Kanu started his career in Nigeria with Iwuanyanwu Nationale before moving to Europe to join in 1993, where he enjoyed great success.

The forward helped the Dutch club to win the , three Eredivisie titles, Uefa Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup trophies before departing the side in 1996 to join Inter Milan.

His eye-catching performances then earned him a move to Arsenal in 1999 and won two Premier League titles and the , among other accolades with the Gunners.

Kanu ended his five-year stay with the Emirates Stadium outfit in 2004 to team up with West Bromwich Albion and played for Portsmouth for six years, winning the FA Cup title with the side before his retirement.

Kanu scored 12 goals in 87 appearances for Nigeria during a 17-year career with the three-time African champions.

He is is currently the Super Eagles ambassador and his 'Kanu Heart Foundation' helped in treating children with heart diseases, having suffered a similar problem during his football career.