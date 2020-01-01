Kanteh scores first goal of the season in Sporting Huelva win over Tenerife

The Spanish-Gambian born forward found the back of the net in what inspired a crucial victory for Antonio Sanchez's team

Fatoumata Kanteh got her name on the scoresheet for the first time for Huelva in the Spanish Primera Iberdrola this season as they claimed a 3-1 win away to Tenerife on Saturday.

Before the tie, the Spanish-Gambian born player had assured her side will discover their winning mentality in a battle against relegation, beginning with their New Year opening clash with Tenerife.

Antonio Sanchez's ladies had suffered a terrible 3-0 loss at home to in their last match of 2019, leaving them just a place above the relegation zone after eighth defeat in 13 matches.

However, Sporting put it all behind them with a commanding display at Estadio La Palmera and Kanteh gave the visitors the lead off an assist from Patricia Mascaro after 13 minutes.

GRANADILLA 0 - SPORTING 1 (12') Gooooool de Fatou Kanteh al culminar una contra tras un balón que robó Korina a Martín-Prieto en el área #PrimeraIberdrola #Úneteanuestroejército pic.twitter.com/KpyINTYDx7 — Sporting Club Huelva (@sportinghuelva) January 4, 2020

In the 36th minute, Yoko Tanaka doubled the tally, converting Mascaro's perfectly-weighed pass before Marie Alidou's late strike despite María José Pérez pulling one back 10 minutes from full time.

Article continues below

Kanteh, who scored her first goal, was in action for 88 minutes before Marina Steindl took her place, while 's Princella Adubea came on for Mascaro in the 81st minute for Sporting.

The win was Sporting's first in five successive matches and the result moves them one point above Tenerife, three places away from the drop zone after 14 games this season.

Having hit her scoring form, Kanteh will be hoping to keep up the momentum for Sanchez's team when they visit reigning champions at Estadio Wanda Atlético de Madrid on Saturday.