Tottenham duo Kane & Son overtake Drogba & Lampard for most goal combinations to set new Premier League record
Stephen Darwin
Getty Images
Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son have overtaken Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba as the duo who have assisted each other for the most goals in Premier League history.
The England captain set-up Son for Spurs' fourth goal in their clash with Leeds United on February 26, with that being the 37th time the duo have combined for a goal in England's top flight.
