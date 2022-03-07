Kane overtakes Arsenal idol Henry's Premier League goal tally as Tottenham demolish Everton

Harry Kane overtook Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the Premier League all-time scoring chants as his double helped Tottenham cruise to a crushing victory over Everton on Monday.

The England star netted once in each half during Spurs' 5-0 win, a welcome return to form for the north Londoners after losing four of their last five outings.

Antonio Conte's charges now sit in seventh, just three points shy of the Gunners and the last Champions League qualification spot.

Harry passes Henry

Kane drew level with Henry on 175 goals when he broke through the Everton backline to put his side 3-0 up after just 37 minutes.

Then, after the half-time break, he was on target again to reach 176, and make it five for the hosts.

The striker is now sixth on the Premier League's all-time scoring list.

His next targets are Chelsea favourite and current Everton boss Frank Lampard, one ahead on 177, and former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, who netted 184 times for the club; while the podium is composed of Andy Cole (187), Wayne Rooney (204) and Alan Shearer, who scored a massive 260 goals between 1992 and 2006 for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

What did Kane say?

"No game in the Premier League is easy. Credit to how we set up and we punished them on the break. All in all a really good Monday night," Kane told Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"It is all about getting those chances and I am always confident I am going to hit the target. I always try and keep the ball low. Hard work and practice, it is no secret.

"Over the last few years, my game has changed a bit, in terms of dropping into the pockets, I played as a number 10 in the youth team. As teams and managers change, you have to adapt your game.

Article continues below

"Thierry was one of the greatest strikers we have seen, so nice to go above him in the scorers list and hopefully they keep coming.

"The top four has to be our ambition. We are not the finished article yet but the manager has had time to settle in and physically, I think we are in a really good position. We are in there and in the mix and we have to feel that pressure if we want to to be a top team. We can't hide from that."

Further reading