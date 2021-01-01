Kane injury fears raised as Tottenham star limps off after two-goal turn against Everton

The England international had to come off in the dying moments of the 2-2 draw at Goodison Park

Harry Kane injury fears have been raised as the Tottenham star limped off the pitch after his two-goal turn against Everton on Thursday night.

Kane scored both of Spurs' goals during their 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, with Gylfi Sigurdsson also scoring twice for the Toffees.

In addition to lamenting more dropped points in his team's top-four bid, Jose Mourinho was left sweating on the fitness of a prized asset after Kane was forced to withdraw due to an apparent injury in stoppage time.

What happened?

Everton were awarded a 91st-minute corner as they pressed for the winning goal, and Tottenham initially blew a sigh of relief after clearing the ball, only for Kane to crumble to the floor in obvious discomfort.

The England international seemed to roll his ankle after getting into a tangle between Richalison and Alderweireld, with Dele Alli brought on his stead for the final few seconds of the match.

Spurs defender Eric Dier told Sky Sports of Kane's knock after the final whistle: "It's always worrying when you see him limping because he doesn't fall over easily, he takes a lot of knocks and gets on with it. But it's early days to see how bad it is."

How many games could Kane miss?

Depending on the severity of the issue, Kane could be a doubt for Spurs' next Premier League fixture at home to Southampton on Wednesday.

Supporters will hope that their club captain can return to full fitness in time for the Carabao Cup final four days later, which will see Mourinho's men take on Manchester City at Wembley.

Kane saves Spurs against Everton

Kane produced another stellar performance upfront to bail Tottenham out at Everton, who dominated proceeding for large periods and showed the greater urgency to win the game.

The 27-year-old opened the scoring with a trademark finish in the 27th minute, only for Sigurdsson to equalise from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Sigurdsson then put the hosts in front just after the hour mark, rounding off superb team move, but Kane struck again less than ten minutes later as he fired a fierce volley into the top corner following a mix-up in the Everton defence.