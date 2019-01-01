Kane and Hazard would fit in at Real Madrid - Owen

The Spanish giants have been linked to both Tottenham and Chelsea heroes and the former striker is sure they would be a success in La Liga

Michael Owen is confident that Premier League stars Harry Kane and Eden Hazard would fit in well at .

hotshot Kane has been touted as a potential signing for the Spanish giants amid his continued incredible form for the London club, having scored 164 goals in just 249 appearances.

But it is Blues hero Hazard who has been most heavily linked to the Santiago Bernabeu team over the last year. Not only has the international openly flirted with Madrid, Goal understands the club have already made contact over a £100 million ($132m) summer deal.

Los Blancos are in the hunt for a new star following the loss of long-term talisman Cristiano Ronaldo last year and ex-Madrid and forward Owen believes they cannot go wrong with Kane or Hazard.

"There are a lot of good players and teams in the Premier League. We're seeing them doing well in the ," he told AS. "Of course they could fit in at Real Madrid. Kane is very good, Hazard is very, very good... both of them are excellent players, without any doubt."

But Owen admits they cannot fully replace five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, adding it has become difficult for them to sign new stars.

"It's impossible to replace a player like Cristiano," he added. "A small club might be able to sign lots of players but the big clubs only have a limited pool to find players. Maybe there are just 10 players in the world who could sign for Real Madrid. It's very complicated.

"Also, now all of the clubs are financially stable, they've got money and they don't need to sell... All of that might have contributed to Madrid not signing anyone. Real Madrid's big advantage is their history. Every footballer wants to play there.

"Their season didn't start well, they didn't follow on from last season which was fantastic. And it's difficult when your best player leaves, and your coach [Zinedine Zidane]... [Santiago] Solari, who was a team mate of mine, did a good job, but it wasn't enough."

Zidane returned to Madrid this week, replacing Santiago Solari as coach on a contract that runs until 2022.