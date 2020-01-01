Kampamba: Zesco United unveil third signing from Nkana FC

The Team ya Ziko have unveiled their third signing this transfer window ahead of the new Super League season

Zesco United have sealed the signing of midfielder Kelvin Kampamba from Nkana FC.

“Zesco United is delighted to announce the signing of Kelvin Kampamba from Nkana,” the club revealed on their official website.

“The Zambian international midfielder has signed a two-year pre-contract agreement with the eight-times Champions subject to completing medicals.”

Zesco United technical chairman Peter Mutale confirmed the arrival of the player by stating: “Kampamba has signed a pre-contract agreement with Zesco after agreeing on personal terms with the club. Kampamba’s contract with us will come into effect on 1st January 2021 after seeing off the remaining four months of his contract with Nkana.”

Mutale has also described Kampamba as an exciting player who will bring creativity and depth to the midfield of Team ya Ziko.

“Kelvin will bring a new dimension in the midfield, especially creativity. A combination of Ching’andu, Tafadzwa, Kamusoko, and now Kampamba will be a lethal attacking system for the club.

“Our aim is to sign quality players because its only quality that will bring success to the club. We have brought in these players to send a big statement of intent to return in Caf and to reclaim the league title.”

On signing for Zesco, Kampamba said: “It’s not an easy thing to move from Nkana to Zesco but I know that I am joining a big football club. It is unfortunate that we are not going to represent Zambia in the Caf competitions.

“I am here to help the team reclaim the title and qualify for Caf competitions. I am very excited to join Zesco because this is a team that I have admired for some time.

“Our fans should expect more goals and assists from me. My mission here is to see this club win more titles. As such I will be working tirelessly to ensure that this is achieved.”

The 23-year-olf started his career at Miseshi Blue Stars Soccer Academy in Kitwe. In 2012, Kapamba spent six-months at Kitwe United before joining Lime Hotspurs, whom he helped to win promotion to the Super League.

Kampamba finally burst onto the domestic scene in 2013 after signing for Nkana. In 2015, the young midfielder made a switch to Nkana’s cross-town rivals, Power Dynamos where he spent three years before returning to the Wusakile boys in 2018.

He becomes the third signing for the club after Lazarus Phiri from Green Eagles and Bruce Musakanya from Red Arrows.

Zesco United is also the home of three Kenyan players - goalkeeper Ian Otieno, striker Jesse Were and defender David Owino.