Kalidou Koulibaly pleased to captain Napoli to victory vs. Cagliari
Kalidou Koulibaly is pleased after captaining Napoli to a 1-0 victory over Cagliari in Sunday’s Italian Serie A clash at the Sardegna Arena.
Arkadiusz Milik’s stoppage-time winner helped Carlo Ancelotti’s men claim their 12th league win of the season.
The 27-year-old featured for the entire duration of the game and made three tackles to ensure they keep a clean sheet and he took to the social media to show his delight on leading his side to a win.
“Good and determined: we have proven to be a great team. And what a pride [to have] the captain's band from the first minute,” Koulibaly tweeted.
Bravi e determinati: abbiamo dimostrato di essere una grande squadra. E che orgoglio la fascia di Capitano dal primo minuto!
Napoli play host to SPAL in their next league game on December 22.