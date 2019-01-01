Kalidou Koulibaly: Napoli defender handed two-match suspension

The Senegal international has been given further punishment after he was sent off in his side’s defeat against the Red and Blues

Kalidou Koulibaly has been handed a two-game ban after he was sent off for dissent in ’s defeat against on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old defender was shown a red card in the 88th minute shortly after Lucas Castro scored the only goal of the game.

According to Football Italia, the FIGC’s sporting judge has ruled that the international showed “a disrespectful attitude” to referee Marco Di Bello.

On the back of the ruling, Koulibaly will miss Napoli’s next games against Brescia and and has also been handed a €10,000 fine.

This season, the defender has made six appearances across all competitions, helping the Partenopei keep two clean sheets.