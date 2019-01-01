Kakamega Homeboyz reveal why they axed Ugandan coach Paul Nkata

Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula says the former coach Paul Nkata was dismissed for allegedly fixing matches.

The Western-based side appointed Allan Wanga to lead the team on interim basis on Tuesday after the decision to replace the Ugandan. In an exclusive interview with Goal, Shimanyula says the former tactician had a cartel which he was working with to fix games.

“We have sacked Nkata because he was fixing matches, he had connections with about eight players, whom he used to do the act with. The eight players have confessed of the same and after thorough investigations, the club will give a report after seven days.

“It is a shame that this happened this way; we have invested millions here with an aim of being competitive and what Nkata has been doing is really bad. As a matter of fact, we have reported the same to the police and a warrant of arrest has been issued against the coach and his partner George Mandela, who used to pay the players.

“Allan Wanga is our new coach effective immediately. He takes charge on an interim basis until we get another coach.”

Meanwhile, the Football Kenyan Federation has promised to look into the allegations of the match-fixing claims. “Allegedly a coach caught using his players for match-fixing. A new frontier in Kenyan football! We have to up our game now in ensuring we deal with it,” FKF President Nick Mwendwa said in a Tweet.

Under Nkata, Homeboyz has gone for seven league matches without a win, their best performance of late being a 0-0 draw against Ulinzi Stars last Sunday.