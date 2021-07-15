‘Kaizer Chiefs travelling squad’: What are Amakhosi fans searching for?

Goal go in-depth on the hottest topics on Google ahead of the Glamour Boys' showdown with Al-Ahly

48 hours to go until the Caf Champions League final between Kaizer Chiefs and Al-Ahly, and interest in the fixture is heating up intensely.

Google search has been ablaze with supporters taking to the net in order to find out the latest details about their beloved glamour boys, with search terms like ‘Kaizer Chiefs travelling squad’ and ‘Kaizer Chiefs squad to face Al Ahly’ particularly common among local fans.

It’s understandable that football supporters from the Cape to Cairo are getting excited about this dream match-up between two of Africa’s biggest clubs.

Ahly and Chiefs are both regional and national powerhouses, with both boasting significant support both at home and beyond.

Ahly, obviously, are Africa’s biggest club, having won a record number of African titles and being named the continent’s Club of the Century for the 1900s.

They recently finished third at the Club World Cup, introducing themselves to a broader international fanbase, and are the reigning African champions.

Chiefs don’t have anything like the continental track record—indeed, an African Cup Winners’ Cup in 2001 is their greatest achievement beyond their own shores—but their supporter base as South Africa’s biggest club is huge.

Ahead of the final, information about Chiefs’ travelling squad for the trip to Casablanca is the hottest topic among local fans, with terms such as ‘Chiefs squad to Morocco’ and ‘Kaizer Chiefs travelling squad to Morocco’ particularly popular.

Beyond these specific searches, the match in itself is generating particular interest.

‘Chiefs vs Al Ahly’ and ‘Kaizer vs Al Ahly’ have been particularly popular search terms over the last week as fans have clamoured for information about the blockbuster fixture.

New arrival Brandon Peterson, who joins Chiefs from Bidvest Wits, has also been a popular search term, with the goalkeeper seemingly generating more interest than the five other players who joined him at Naturena.

The 26-year-old last played for Wits University FC over a season ago, but spent the last season training with Chiefs ahead of earning a permanent contract with the club.

Born in Cape Town, he will wear the #16 shirt after signing a three-year deal with the Glamour Boys.

Article continues below

Finally, the return of Given Thibedi has also generated interest among supporters, particularly over the last 24 hours.

The midfielder enjoyed a successful loan spell with Swallows FC, and could have a big role to play next term.

Further Caf Champions League final reading