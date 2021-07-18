'Blaming Akpeyi is unwarranted ' – Akinroyeje won't accept criticism of Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper

The stopper believes the Nigeria international is not responsible for Amakhosi’s defeat to the Red Devils at the Mohamed V Stadium

Former Sunshine Stars goalkeeper Olumide Akinroyeje made it clear he will not accept anyone blaming Daniel Akpeyi for Kaizer Chiefs’ Caf Champions League defeat to Al Ahly.

Playing in the tournament’s final for the first time in their history, Stuart Baxter’s men were silenced 3-0 at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca.

The turning point of the encounter was Happy Mashiane’s dismissal on the stroke of half-time for his dangerous challenge on Tawfik Akram.

Profiting from the numerical disadvantage, Pitso Mosimane's men came out stronger in the second half with Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Afsha, and Amr El Solia all firing past the Nigeria international goalkeeper.

Several supporters took to social media and expressed their discontent with the 34-year-old’s displays, with some claiming he 'stood like a robot'.

However, the Turkey-based goalkeeper refuses to listen to blame apportioned to the former Gabros International and Chippa United star.

“I feel it is unwarranted blaming Akpeyi for Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Al Ahly. He did his best and we must accept the fact that the Egyptians were the better side,” Akinroyeje told Goal.

“The red card no doubt slowed down the South Africans and destabilized their game plan against the well organised Egyptians, but they did not help matters for themselves as they preferred to sit back instead of moving forward.

“Seeing how Chiefs were defending in the second half, I knew they were going to make errors. That led to pressure on the defenders and the goalkeeper was meant to pay for that.

"In football, defending starts in front and not only in the last line. So, I won’t agree with those saying Akpeyi cost his team victory. The scoreline was not an accurate reflection of his performance.

“Kaizer Chiefs didn’t play like they wanted to win so they got punished. Hopefully, they will watch the game again and must correct where they got wrong.”

When asked if Akpeyi should be considered for selection by coach Gernot Rohr for the 2020 Africa Cup of Nations, the 28-year-goalkeeper said: “Why not? Akpeyi remains one of the better goalkeepers we have in Nigeria

“If the coach thinks he deserves a place for Afcon, I advise him to give him a call-up because we must field our legs in Cameroon."