Kahata: Harambee Star believes Simba SC are among the best in Africa

The Tanzanian giants claimed an amazing win against Caf Champions League defending champions Al Ahly on Tuesday

Harambee Stars Francis Kahata believes Simba SC are among the biggest clubs in the continent.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been on a high from Tuesday. They proved they mean business after claiming a 1-0 win over defending champions Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League Group A tie. Mozambique international Luis Miquissone struck the only goal to help the team collect maximum points at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Despite playing well and getting the win, the Kenya midfielder concedes it was not a walk in the park.

"It was a very tough game; we all know Al Ahly are a big team," Kahata told Goal on Thursday.

"But I think in the recent past Simba have also done their best to reach greater levels and are among the big teams right now in Africa.

"We also know that to make it to the next stage of this competition, you have to win your home matches. I believe that was our biggest motivation and we had to win against Al Ahly because we cannot say what will happen away.

"The win came as a result of the effort put in by all players. Everyone gave the best on the pitch and we were rewarded by getting maximum points."

The win took the Tanzanians top of their group with maximum points after an initial win against Democratic Republic of Congo side AS Vita. Chris Mugalu scored the goal that gave them the victory.

The 21-time league champions are the only team with a 100% winning record and as a result they are on six points.

AS Vita bounced back from their loss to Simba by defeating Al Merrikh 4-1 away at Al-Hilal Stadium, Omdurman.

Article continues below

It was the hosts who scored first courtesy of Elsamani Saadeldin in the eighth minute. Obed Mukokiani replied 20 minutes later before Djuma Shabani made it 2-1 in the 37th minute from the penalty spot.

The third goal was scored by Amede Masasi in the 68th minute before Mukokiani completed his brace with seven minutes to go.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will now be playing against the Sudanese in their next assignment hoping to get maximum points as well. Al Merrikh have lost the two games they have played in their group.