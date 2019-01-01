Kachunga ends 22-month Huddersfield Town goal drought against Hull City

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international’s strike during the Terriers’ triumph over the Tigers ended a long run without a goal

Elias Kachunga’s barren spell for is over after he scored in the Terriers’ 3-0 victory over on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who was making his 100th appearance for the club got his team’s third goal to lift Danny Cowley’s men from relegation waters at the Kirklees Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Karlan Grant and Juninho Bacuna handed the hosts a two-goal lead before Kachunga slided home Lewis O’Brien’s low ball in the Yorkshire derby.

The goal ended a run of 22 months without a goal for Huddersfield in all competitions.

The striker’s recent poor form is in sharp contrast to his debut season (12 goals in 44 appearances) following his move from ’s Ingolstadt.

Kachunga failed to find the target in 20 games last season as the Terriers got demoted from the Premier League.

His struggles in front of goal prevented him from making DR Congo’s squad to the 2019 in .

He was on parade for the duration while Benin Republic’s Steve Mounie was an unused substitute.

The victory lifted Cowley’s team above the relegation zone but share the same points with 17th placed Reading.

Next up for Huddersfield is a fixture against at Ewood Park in the Championship on October 19.