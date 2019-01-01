'Juventus would be the ideal club for Willian' - Chelsea star urged to join Serie A giants

The Brazil international is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season, and one of his former coaches believes he should move to Italy

would be the "ideal" destination for star Willian, according to Mircea Lucescu, his former manager at .

Willian is in the last year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and, at the age of 31, has been widely linked with a move away from the west London outfit.

The international has registered two goals and three assists in the Premier League this term, with his performances much improved under Frank Lampard after a hit-and-miss season under Maurizio Sarri.

Lucescu knows Willian well, having worked with him for six years at Shakhtar as they won four league titles together along with the UEFA Cup and a whole host of domestic trophies.

Willian left Ukranian giants in 2013, spending a brief spell at Anzhi Makhachkala before he moved on to Chelsea.

And speaking to Tuttosport , Lucescu said: "Willian's contract at Chelsea is expiring, it would be good for him to change it up a bit after all these years in London. The Bianconeri would be ideal for him."

Juve are just one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for Willian, with among the other contenders.

One factor which could complicate a move to Turin, however, is the presence of Sarri, under whom Willian toiled at times last season.

Willian has previously admitted that Barca submitted an offer for him in 2018 , though it was rejected by Chelsea.

He has also spoken about returning to Brazil at some point and playing for boyhood club Corinthians.

"If I have to return to Brazil, I'd like to play at Corinthians again," he told DAZN . "It represents a lot, I was born and raised there. My footballing career began there when I was nine, I've spent my entire childhood there.

"I've been a Corinthians fan since I was little, even before I played there, as my family also supports the club."

Article continues below

Having handed Willian 15 appearances already this season, however, Lampard seems keen for him to extend his stay at Chelsea.

"The word isn't 'no brainer' because I can't get involved in the money," Lampard said when asked about the situation earlier this week.

"But everyone sees how much I'm relying on him, and picking him, and what he is producing. I love him at this football club. So there's my answer."