Juventus player ratings vs Napoli: Kerim Alajbegovic and Jérémie Boga secure vital victory at Allianz Stadium

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Juventus produced a clinical second-half display to defeat Napoli 2-0, with goals from Kerim Alajbegovic and Jérémie Boga settling a high-stakes encounter. The Bianconeri showed defensive resilience and tactical flexibility to neutralise a dangerous Napoli attack.

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Juventus secured a significant three points at the Allianz Stadium with a disciplined 2-0 victory over Napoli. The first half was a tactical stalemate characterized by high-pressing structures, where Juventus struggled to translate their territory into high-value opportunities, despite having 13 corners throughout the match. Napoli maintained slightly more possession at 51% but failed to test Guglielmo Vicario consistently, managing only a single shot on target across the entire 90 minutes.

The breakthrough arrived in the 70th minute when Alajbegovic found the net, rewarding a period of sustained pressure from the home side. As Napoli pushed for an equaliser, Juventus capitalised on the transition, with substitute Boga sealing the result in the 87th minute. Tactically, Luciano Spalletti's side demonstrated superior spatial awareness, winning 44 duels compared to Napoli's 37, and successfully restricting the influence of Kevin De Bruyne and Lorenzo Lucca.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Guglielmo Vicario - 7/10

A relatively quiet evening for the shot-stopper, who was only called upon to make one save as Juventus restricted Napoli to a single shot on goal. He was composed in his distribution, contributing to the 84% team passing accuracy, and commanded his area well during Napoli's four corners.

Pierre Kalulu - 7/10

Occupying the right-back role, Kalulu was defensively sound and offered an outlet in possession. He attempted a speculative long-range effort in the 47th minute that was blocked but focused primarily on keeping Noa Lang quiet, succeeding for the majority of his time on the pitch.

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Gleison Bremer - 8/10

The defensive leader for Juventus, Bremer recorded a team-high 10 defensive interventions. He was dominant in the air, winning four duels, and almost scored in the 64th minute with a header that forced a save. His positioning was vital in neutralising Lucca's physical presence.

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Jhon Lucumí - 7/10

Lucumí provided a balanced left-sided central defensive presence until his withdrawal in the 72nd minute. He was active in the first half, even venturing forward for a corner in the 16th minute where he saw a right-footed shot go wide. He maintained a high level of concentration against Matteo Politano.

Juan Cabal - 6/10

Cabal performed his duties diligently on the left flank. While he didn't offer the same offensive thrust as Andrea Cambiaso later did, his positioning helped Juventus maintain their 4-4-2 shape effectively against Napoli's 4-3-3. He was substituted in the 82nd minute to freshen up the backline.

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Midfield

Weston McKennie - 6/10

McKennie played the first 45 minutes, providing energy and an aerial threat. He had a significant chance in the 10th minute from a corner, but his header drifted wide of the post. He was tactically disciplined but sacrificed at half-time for Federico Gatti as Spalletti looked to adjust the system.

Douglas Luiz - 8/10

The metronome of the Juventus midfield, Luiz completed 62 accurate passes from 71 attempts, the highest in the team. He dictated the tempo of the game and provided the platform for the attackers to thrive, despite missing one long-range effort in the 53rd minute.

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Teun Koopmeiners - 7/10

Koopmeiners operated in the pockets between midfield and attack, providing the creative link. He tested Alex Meret with a header in the 60th minute and was instrumental in the high press that eventually broke Napoli's resistance. His work rate in the 44 duels won by Juventus was essential.

Kerim Alajbegovic - 9/10

The match-winner. Alajbegovic was Juventus's most persistent threat, recording four shots and two on target. After several attempts were blocked or went wide in the first half, he showed clinical composure to score the opening goal in the 70th minute, justifying his 0.22 xG lead for the team.

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Attack

Randal Kolo Muani - 6/10

Kolo Muani struggled to find clear sights of goal against a deep Napoli block. He had one header saved in first-half stoppage time but largely functioned as a facilitator, drawing defenders away to create space for Alajbegovic. He was replaced by Edon Zhegrova in the 59th minute.

Nick Woltemade - 6/10

Woltemade provided a physical presence up front, though he didn't record a shot on target. His primary contribution was his hold-up play and occupying the Napoli centre-backs, allowing the late-arriving midfielders to find space in the final third.

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Substitutes & Manager

Federico Gatti - 7/10

Introduced at half-time, Gatti added steel to the defensive line. He was surprisingly active offensively, recording two shots in the 49th and 57th minutes, and helped ensure Juventus kept a clean sheet during Napoli's late surges.

Edon Zhegrova - 6/10

Coming on in the 59th minute, Zhegrova provided fresh legs and directness. He had two shots blocked in quick succession around the 75th minute, keeping the Napoli defence on the back foot as Juventus searched for the winner.

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Jérémie Boga - 8/10

A perfect cameo. Boga replaced the goalscorer Alajbegovic in the 72nd minute and showed elite efficiency. He scored the decisive second goal in the 87th minute with a clinical finish, effectively ending the contest.

Lloyd Kelly - 6/10

Brought on in the 72nd minute to shore up the defence following the opening goal. He slotted in seamlessly and ensured there were no late lapses in concentration.

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Andrea Cambiaso - N/A

A late sub in the 82nd minute to provide defensive cover and energy on the flank.

Luciano Spalletti - 8/10

Spalletti won the tactical battle against Massimiliano Allegri. His half-time switch to bring on Gatti and his subsequent use of Boga and Zhegrova changed the momentum of the game. Restricting a Napoli side containing De Bruyne to just one shot on target is a testament to his defensive structure.