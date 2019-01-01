Juventus return for Pogba considered 'very difficult' as World Cup winner shines for Man Utd

The France international has often been linked with a return to Turin since leaving, but Massimiliano Allegri does not think such talk is realistic

Massimiliano Allegri concedes it is "very difficult" to see Paul Pogba playing for Juventus again having appeared to settle at Manchester United since Jose Mourinho's departure.

Pogba joined Juventus from United as a youngster in 2012 and enjoyed four successful years in Turin, winning a quartet of Serie A titles.

His form at Juve persuaded United to bring him back to Old Trafford in a then-world record deal of £89 million ($117m) in 2016.

Critics have suggested Pogba has been erratic since returning to United, while his relationship with Mourinho was a regular source of controversy, often giving way to speculation about further transfers to the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Juve.

But Pogba has hit new heights at United and maintained that form since Mourinho's dismissal last month, leaving Allegri to accept there is little chance of him heading back to the Old Lady.

"It's very difficult to see him at Juventus again," Allegri said at a news conference on Saturday.

Pogba’s brother, Florentin, has suggested that a move to Spain would be made by the 25-year-old if he was to leave Old Trafford.

He told AS: “When my brother leaves Manchester United, there are only three clubs he can go to improve: [Manchester] City, Real Madrid or Barca.

“He's not going to go to City, so he'll come to Spain: to Barca or Madrid.”

Allegri has also been asked about a potential loan departure for prospect Moise Kean, but the Juve coach wants to keep the striker where he can keep an eye on him.

"He must remain at Juventus and learn everything," Allegri said. "He's lucky enough to be at a club like Juventus.

"He could play a few more minutes anywhere else, but he would lose his path of growth."