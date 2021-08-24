Juventus midfielder Ramsey out indefinitely after suffering thigh injury

The 30-year-old looks set to miss Wales' World Cup qualifiers in early September

Juventus have announced that midfielder Aaron Ramsey is out indefintely after suffering a thigh muscle injury against Udinese at the weekend.

Ramsey started Sunday's Serie A opener against Udinese, playing 59 minutes of a 2-2 draw at the Dacia Arena.

But the Wales international was injured in the process and appears set to miss several weeks of action.

What was said?

In a statement on their website, Juventus said: "Due to a muscular problem reported at the end of the match played against Udinese, Aaron Ramsey underwent diagnostic tests at J|Medical this morning, which revealed a low-grade injury to the adductor major muscle of the right thigh.

"In 10 days he will undergo new exams in order to precisely define the recovery time."

Ramsey likely to miss Wales duty

The injury means Ramsey will almost certainly be out for Wales when they continue World Cup qualifying next month.

Wales are set to face Finland in a friendly on September 1, with World Cup qualifiers to follow against Belarus on September 5 and Estonia on September 8.

More to follow...