Juventus join Man City & Inter in the race to sign Dani Alves

The legendary Brazilian full-back has become a free agent again this summer after leaving PSG and may be tempted to retrace his steps to Turin

have joined and in the battle to sign Dani Alves as a free agent.

Sources close to developments around the legendary Brazilian full-back have revealed to Goal that the 36-year-old’s representatives were in Turin on Monday.

Discussions have been held regarding a possible deal to take the iconic South American back to after he previously spent one season with the Bianconeri in 2016-17.

The decision was taken at the end of that short spell to take on a new challenge, with proving to be his eventual destination.

A two-year spell in the French capital has now been brought to a close, with no fresh terms being agreed and Alves is now back on the open market, with no shortage of suitors despite seemingly approaching the end of a distinguished playing career.

Once it was revealed that he would be available this summer, leading sides across Europe were quick to register their interest.

Premier League champions City, who sought to put a deal in place prior to Alves making a move to PSG, are back on the scene.

Pep Guardiola has previously enjoyed success working with a vastly-experienced defender at .

Inter, who are now working under the guidance of Antonio Conte, would also welcome the opportunity to bring a proven winner onto their books.

It could, however, be that Alves opts for a different destination in , one that he is already familiar with, and it is understood that a decision on his next move will be taken this week.

Juventus intend to be in the mix when a future call is made, with terms having been discussed with those advising Alves.

He is said to be looking for a contract of at least two years from one of the many interested parties, while working on a base salary of around €7 million (£6m/$8m) a year – with bonuses to be added on top.

Funding such a deal would be no issue for those involved as Alves’ value is obvious to all of those attempting to strike a deal, with the Brazilian now the most decorated player in football history.

Victory at the 2019 Copa America on home soil has taken his stunning collection of major honours to 40.

That haul includes Serie A and triumphs from his time at Juve and it could be that he soon joins the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey in chasing down more silverware.

The Bianconeri are piecing together ambitious plans in the current transfer window, with Ramsey having been snapped up as a free agent from alongside further deals for Adrien Rabiot, Luca Pellegrini, Merih Demiral and club icon Gianluigi Buffon.

A big-money agreement for highly-rated defender Matthijs de Ligt is also close to completion, with the international heading to Italy for a medical.