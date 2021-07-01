Juventus have 'no signal from Ronaldo' that he wants to leave & expect Portuguese to honour contract

The 36-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his deal in Turin, but there is no indication that he will be seeking an exit

Juventus have been given "no signal from Cristiano Ronaldo" that he wants to leave the club, claims new CEO Federico Cherubini, with the Portuguese expected to see out the final year of his contract.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner is entering the last 12 months of his deal in Turin and will be 37 by the time that agreement comes to a close.

An all-time great has, however, shown no sign of slowing down - finishing as Serie A's top scorer in 2020-21 - and the Bianconeri are reading little into reports linking a prized asset with Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and teams in MLS.

What has been said?

Cherubini has told reporters when quizzed on the speculation surrounding a man who is now the quickest to 100 goals for Juve: "There has been no signal from Ronaldo.

"Especially the rumours that there should be a transfer and there’s no sign from Juventus in this regard.

"Last season he scored 36 goals in 44 games, the numbers don’t always say everything but hide many truths, we are happy that Ronaldo will join the team as soon as he has finished his holidays."

Pressed again on whether he expects Ronaldo to return for 2021-22, Cherubini added: "I don’t have the crystal ball, but right now there are no signals regarding a possible transfer."

Will Juventus be adding this summer?

While hoping to see Ronaldo stick around, Juve are keeping an eye out for fresh faces to bring in alongside him.

It is not expected to be the busiest of summers at the Allianz Stadium, with there the potential for more departures than arrivals, but Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli is among those that the Bianconeri have their eye on.

Cherubini went on to say of transfer plans, with Massimiliano Allegri back at the helm for a second stint as Juve boss: "We arrive from a few seasons where we have made important and targeted investments that put us in a position to reach the beginning of the season with a competitive team.

"We may not even carry out a transfer market, because we believe we have a competitive team, and our idea is our coach.

"Of course, in a logic of sharing strategies and objectives, we know that something can be improved but it doesn’t mean that this will happen.

"We have a plan for the progressive strengthening of the team over the years and above all to wait for those investments made in recent years, especially in the last two years with the rejuvenation of the squad.

"We are convinced that we already have ample room for growth with the technical assets at our disposal.

"It will not be a market in which we will be very active, but we will be vigilant and ready to seize opportunities with technical and economic parameters in line with our plan."

