Juventus and Sassuolo fail to reach agreement in first Locatelli meeting with further talks planned

Discussions are set to continue over a move for the Italy international, who starred at Euro 2020

Juventus were unable to agree a deal to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo after the two clubs met for an initial meeting, Goal can confirm.

Further talks are planned between the two sides, with the first hour-long meeting ending with the clubs deciding to return to talks next week.

The two clubs continue to discuss the finances of the potential deal with Juventus set to push forward to sign the Sassuolo star.

The chase so far

Juventus have been chasing Locatelli for months, with the Italy international also wanting to complete the move this summer.

Locatelli has also attracted interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal mentioned as a potential landing spot, but Juventus is seen as his preferred option.

Sassuolo have held firm on their asking price of €40 million (£35m/$47m) while Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved recently said that he believes the club's valuation of the Italy midfielder is fair.

The start of Serie A

The negotiations continue as the Serie A season looms, with Italy's top flight set to kick off on August 21.

Juventus will open the season on August 22 with a visit to Udinese while Sassuolo visit Verona the day prior.

