Jurgen Klopp 'I'm so glad' chant: Lyrics, meaning and inspiration behind new Liverpool fans' song

Liverpool supporters are among the most passionate and vocal in English football, and a list of terrace chants continues to grow with each passing season.

New heroes rise to prominence on a regular basis and fans need to see their achievements recognised and acknowledged in the stands.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp – as a Champions League and Premier League title-winning coach – has always been a fan favourite and boasts plenty of songs. Another ode to the German tactician has been added to the Merseyside playlist, but what is it and how can you join in? GOAL takes a look…

What are the lyrics to the Klopp chant ‘I’m so glad’?

The song is sung to the tune of the famous Beatles track, ‘I Feel Fine’ and goes:

I'm so glad that Jurgen is a Red.

I'm so glad he delivered what he said.

Jurgen said to me, you know. We'll win the Premier League, you know. He said so.

I'm in love with him and I feel fine.

The boss thanking the travelling Kop, who are still in fine voice at the Etihad 🔴👏 pic.twitter.com/QYSXs3gqdQ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 10, 2022

What does the chant mean?

There is no deep meaning to the latest Klopp chant to be reeled out by Liverpool's fan base.

Reds followers are looking to express their appreciation for the work overseen by one of world’s football’s finest managers.

Klopp did state, in his very first press conference, that he had the tools at his disposal to deliver tangible success while in charge at Anfield, saying: “If we sit here in four years I think we win a title, I’m pretty sure.”

He has delivered, with Champions League, Premier League and Carabao Cup crowns added to the well-stocked trophy cabinet at Anfield.

Liverpool also remain in the hunt for further domestic and continental honours in 2022, with Klopp seeking to secure a historic quadruple.

Those in the crowd will be doing their bet to get the Reds over the lines, with hope there will be many more successes to come before the German coach's current contract expires in the summer of 2024.