Junior Agogo: Gyan, Ayew brothers pay tribute late ex-Ghana teammate

The Ghana stars took to social media to mourn the sudden demise of their ex-international teammate

internationals Asamoah Gyan, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew have paid tribute to late Junior Agogo.

Agogo died on Thursday at the age of 40 after battling stroke four years ago.

The former and Bristol Rovers star played 27 games for Ghana with 11 goals to his credit.

He was outstading figure for the Black Stars at the 2008 where he scored three goals in six games.