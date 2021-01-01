Juan Ferrando - I am happy with FC Goa's comeback

The Gaurs manager mentioned that changing the defense constantly has affected the team's performance in recent times...

FC Goa came back from behind twice to hold Mumbai City to a 3-3 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) game on Monday at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Mumbai had initially taken a 2-0 lead but the Gaurs fought till the final whistle to pick up a point.

Coach Juan Ferrando was happy to see his team equalise twice in the match but he pointed out that his team needs to defend set-pieces better and improve their game in transitions.

"I am happy because to change the score after going down 2-0 is very difficult. After 3-2, in the last minute, the team continued working and I am happy about that. I am disappointed with the way we defended the set-pieces and the way we played in transitions and building up.

"It was a new defence line and I am happy because they are working. It is very difficult to change the line of defence every time. If you watch the last few games, we changed our defence in the last four matches. It is difficult but I am happy because everyone is working hard," said Ferrando.

The Spanish coach suggested that due to injuries, he had to change the combination of the backline too many times in the last few games and that has affected the performance of the team of late.

"The problem is that sometimes we have to change personnel in defence due to injuries. Sometimes we lose Princeton (Rebello), James (Donachie) and Ivan (Gonzalez). It is very difficult to prepare for the games for everybody because when you play so many games in a short time, it is difficult," opined the Goa manager.

The tie against Mumbai was Goa's fifth consecutive draw this season and Ferrando admitted that it was frustrating to see his team drop points again.

"It is frustrating because our mentality is to get three points. If you see the statistics, we try to protect the ball, we create space in attack. We want to get three points but it is difficult."