Jorginho warns Sarri of 'betrayal' as Chelsea boss closes in on Juventus switch

The Bianconeri are reportedly keen to appoint the Blues coach, but the midfielder would be disappointed to see him leave

Jorginho feels it would be "sad" were Maurizio Sarri to leave after just a single season in charge and warns the fan base could feel "betrayed" if he moves to .

Sarri led the Blues to a third-place finish in the Premier League and his side thumped 4-1 in the final this season.

Chelsea also reached the final of the , losing to on penalties, but the club's fans regularly aired their disapproval over the Italian's tactics.

Jorginho followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge from Napoli last year but the midfielder could be about to see his boss return to after just one season in London, with the champions said to be ready to appoint him as Massimiliano Allegri's successor in Turin.

Italy international Jorginho, though, hopes Sarri remains in charge of Chelsea for the 2019-20 campaign.

"It would be sad because I think [Sarri] did a good job," Jorginho told a news conference.

"We finished third in the Premier League, we won the Europa League and we reached the EFL Cup final despite all the critics.

"It was a good first season in Chelsea. It would be sad for everyone.

"The Napoli fans still have him in their hearts; it's normal that they could get angry. They could treat it as a betrayal; they're like that. We'll see what happens."

39 - Maurizio Sarri won 39 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season - the only manager to ever win more in his first season in charge of Chelsea was José Mourinho in the 2004-05 (42 wins). Special. pic.twitter.com/7ptpNog0RC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2019

Emerson Palmieri also feels Sarri should stay in London for a second season.

"It's difficult to talk about that," the defender said of the speculation. "I think he had - and we had - a good season.

"It's not been easy, but he has to stay at Chelsea. Never say never in football, though. We have to keep on doing our job."

As well as Sarri, Jorginho was criticised by sections of the Chelsea support for his perceived negativity in possession in his first term in .

However, the 27-year-old believes he has proved his doubters wrong.

Article continues below

"I received a lot of criticism maybe because in England they are not accustomed to seeing a playmaker with my skills," he added.

"Because I'm not a physical player but I think more about playing the ball. It was difficult for them to understand it because the results were not good.

"They needed to find someone to blame. But I always believed in myself and I kept going. At the end, I showed to everyone that they were wrong."