Jorginho could be reunited with Sarri at Juventus, claims agent

The pair previously worked together at both Napoli and Chelsea, and the Italy international would apparently be open to a move to Turin

Jorginho's agent has suggested his client could leave at the end of the season, claiming a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at is a possibility.

international Jorginho joined Chelsea in 2018, following Sarri to Stamford Bridge from .

He was a key figure under the Italian coach, starting in 37 Premier League games during his debut campaign in .

The midfielder has also been a regular under Frank Lampard this season, scoring four goals in 23 league outings so far.

However, his representative – Joao Santos – is expecting offers for the player during the next transfer window, despite still having another three years to run on his contract.

"Why not?" Santos told Tuttomercatoweb when asked if Jorginho could leave Chelsea.

"I am sure that some important proposals will come, which we would obviously evaluate together with Chelsea."

However, Santos made clear Jorginho's main priority once he has completed domestic duties with Chelsea is representing Italy at .

"His goal is the European Championships with the national team," Santos said.

"There are many expectations around [Roberto] Mancini's team. The European Championship is also a good showcase.

"Even personally, he is doing very well at Chelsea, and I am sure that some important proposals will come because in his role there are not many high-level players like him around."