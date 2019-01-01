Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace unbeaten run comes to an end in Manchester City defeat

The Eagles had their recent strong run halted by the Citizens in the Premier League

Jordan Ayew’s had their three-game unbeaten run come to an end with a 2-0 defeat to at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

Prior to this match, the Eagles had drawn at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, beaten on their turf, and claimed a 2-1 win at , in which Ayew scored a late winner.

This time first-half goals from Gabriel Jesus and David Silva handed City all three points.

A much better second half, but we couldn’t quite get the breakthrough.



Onto next weekend. #CPFC | #CRYMCI pic.twitter.com/9tG1t2aUGn — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) October 19, 2019

Roy Hodgson’s side were fourth before the weekend kicked off, but they have now dropped to sixth place on 14 points after eight games.

Ayew lasted the whole game and produced two shots, though both were off target. He made two successful dribbles out of two as well as 33 touches.

The Ghanaian made nine passes with his accuracy standing at 66.7%.

Palace’s next assignment is another tough tie, this time away to on October 27.