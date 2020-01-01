Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace striker calls for patience during Ghana rebuilding programme

The 29-year-old forward talks about the Black Stars' October friendlies against Mali and Qatar

striker Jordan Ayew believes the Black Stars will soon turn things around despite their disappointing performance against Mali in an international friendly tie on Friday.

The Black Stars have come under heavy criticism for an underwhelming 3-0 loss to the Eagles, three days before facing Asian champions and 2022 World Cup hosts in another test game.

Coach CK Akonnor’s line-up featured three debutants – defender Alexander Djiku, winger Tariqe Fosu and Israel-based Eugene Ansah – while the likes of Nordsjaelland attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana and midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey also made their first appearances for the team as substitutes.

More teams

“It [match against ] is a game where we have to do better,” Ayew told the Ghana Football Association (GFA) media.

“We weren’t good enough in the first game, we all know, we are all professional players and we all know we didn’t` do well against Mali and we need to do better and at least start by having a good solid performance [against Qatar] and after, the results will follow.

“But the most important thing is to have a very good performance as a team and obviously the result will follow. But also, let’s have in mind that we are building a new team and it’s going to take a bit of time so we need to be a bit patient.

“We need to make sure that we don’t repeat the mistakes that we did a couple of days ago we make sure we don’t repeat them [today] and make sure that we put in a solid performance to redeem ourselves.”

On Saturday, Ayew received one more recognition for his fine performance during the 2019-20 season, winning the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (Swag) Foreign-based Ghanaian Male Footballer of the Year gong. He beat new signing Thomas Partey to the prize.

Last season, Ayew netted nine times for in the Premier League, winning the club’s best player and top scorer awards.

“Last season was a great season, but its due to all the hard work that I have put in all these years and obviously last year things went on well for me from the and I took it to the club side as well, so I want to say that I have to thank all the people who have had believe in me and all the managers who have trusted me since day one,” said the striker.

Article continues below

“I am grateful to all the most important people who are behind me. My brothers, my mum, my dad and the Ayew family.

“The new manager of the Black Stars as well has been very supportive; he has a lot of believe in me so I have to continue to work hard to pay him back for the confidence that and trust that he has in me.”

The October friendlies are the first set of assignments for Ghana coach CK Akonnor who began his reign in January.