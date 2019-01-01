Jones hoping for new contract after seeing Man Utd reborn under Solskjaer

The long-serving defender is due to become a free agent this summer, but he is determined to prove his worth and earn an extended stay at Old Trafford

Phil Jones is hoping to earn a new contract at Manchester United, with the long-serving defender set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

The England international is approaching eight years of service at Old Trafford, having been snapped up from Blackburn Rovers back in 2011.

He is still just 26 years of age, with close to 250 club appearances and 27 England caps to his name.

Jones hopes he will get the opportunity to add to those tallies while still on the books with the Red Devils.

No extension to an expiring deal has been put to him as yet, but the versatile defender has made it clear that he wants to stay put.

“I'm very settled - I've been settled for a long time here,” Jones told Sky Sports.

“Ever since I walked through the door I was made to feel very welcome. I've thoroughly enjoyed my time - it's been great and long may it continue.

“Of course I do [want to stay] - it's Man United. This club has been part of my life for many years now. I love the club, the fans, the players.

“We'll see what happens. It's not down to me what happens.”

Jones is among those to have seen more football since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the United reins than he did during Jose Mourinho’s time at the helm.

He has figured in all nine games overseen by the Red Devils’ interim boss, with no defeats suffered during that run as a spark has been rekindled under the guidance of a Treble-winning hero.

Jones said of Solskjaer’s impact: “He's brought a freshness about the place.

“He's come in and wanted to move us forward and bring those happy times back, and I think he's done that.

“His man-management skills are very good. He'll let players know what's happening, and as players that's all you can ask for.

“You just want a manager to be honest with you, and that's exactly what he gives you.”

United’s resurgence over recent weeks has them within touching distance of the Premier League’s top four while also progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup and preparing for an eagerly-anticipated Champions League last-16 encounter with Paris Saint-Germain.

“We've achieved nothing. We might have gone on a little run and everyone's talking about us, but it means nothing,” Jones said, in an effort to downplay expectations.

“We're outside the top four which is obviously not where we want to be, and we have to make sure we finish in the top four.

“Come the end of the season, if we do - OK we've not had a successful season - but we've made the best out of it that we can.”