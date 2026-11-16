Defensive warning! Jacquet insists France must tighten up after late Turkiye scare

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France defender Jeremy Jacquet has admitted that Les Bleus must improve their defensive concentration despite securing a quarter-final berth. Jacquet reflected on his partnership with Ibrahima Konate and looked ahead to potential heavy-hitting matchups in the knockout rounds.

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Rebounding from San Siro disappointment

France secured top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A1 with a 2-1 win over Turkiye in Bordeaux, responding positively to their 3-1 defeat against Italy. Zinedine Zidane's side controlled much of the contest through an Emirhan Topcu own goal and Eli Junior Kroupi's strike, though a late header from Abdulkerim Bardakci left the hosts ruing a clean sheet.

Ambitions for the knockout stages

Speaking after the final whistle, Jacquet made it clear that France are setting their sights high as they advance to the last eight of the tournament.

"The goal is to go as far as possible. If we have to face Spain in the quarterfinals, there's no problem. The first objective has been achieved," Jacquet told TF1.

"After Italy, we wanted to prove to the French public that it was just a minor mistake."

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Analysing defensive communication and errors

Jacquet acknowledged that adapting to new tactical instructions and forming a fresh centre-back partnership with Ibrahima Konate required mid-game adjustments.

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"The defensive issues? It's the first time I've played with Ibou [Konate]. There are new instructions, and the automatic plays aren't quite there yet. It's a combination of things," Jacquet explained.

"The coach told us at halftime that he didn't think we were aggressive enough when we lost possession. I think we corrected that well."

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Addressing the late conceded goal

Reflecting on Turkiye's late consolation goal, Jacquet expressed frustration over the breakdown in marking during injury time.

"On their goal, it's not normal that he was all alone. I have my man. I don't see anyone behind him, but I see the ball in the net," Jacquet admitted.

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"These are things we need to improve." Les Bleus will use the upcoming months to iron out these flaws before March's quarter-finals.