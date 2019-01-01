African All Stars

Gbamin: Everton issue fitness update on injury-stricken signing

Last updated
Comments()
Getty Images
The summer recruit last played for the Goodison Park outfit in August after sustaining injuries to his quadriceps

Everton manager Marco Silva is impressed with Jean-Philippe Gbamin’s recovery from injury.

The midfielder has only played two games for the Toffees since his summer transfer from Bundesliga side Mainz after sustaining a thigh muscle strain.

The Ivory Coast international picked up the injury in their 1-0 victory against Watford at Goodison Park on August 17.

Editors' Picks

On Thursday, the 24-year-old returned to a light training ahead of the Toffees’ clash against Burnley on Saturday.

"We saw him for the first time this morning on the pitch doing individual work with Bruno [Mendes, Head of Performance]. Let's see over the next few days how he'll react,” Silva said in a pre-match conference.

"It's step by step to see but it was a good sign for us to see him on the pitch with his teammates and starting to run. Even if it was individual work, it's still a good step."

Gbamin was a consistent performer for Mainz in the 2018-19 season, making 31 league appearances before his departure.

Article continues below

The midfielder will hope to shake off his present injury problems in order to play a prominent role in Silva’s squad this term.

 

 

Close