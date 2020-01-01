JDT extends own Super League record to become Malaysian champions for the 7th straight season

JDT lived up to their favourites tag in defeating Sabah and thus claimed their sixth successive title to be the 2020 Malaysia Super League champions.

1800 minutes of football, 10 matches, 8 wins and two draw later - Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) have shown that they are not willing to relinquish their hold on the title just yet as confirmed their status as the best team in Malaysia for yet another season in retaining the title following a 4-1 win over Sabah.

Before the start of the match, Gonzalo Cabrera was presented with an award from club owner HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for scoring 57 goals for the club and in doing so, became the club's all-time top scorer.

Buoyed by the important win over Melaka in the last match, Sabah's stubborn defence was hard to break down but with just seven minutes left in the opening half, Diogo Luis Santo found the breaktrough. More goals would come from Safawi Rasid (2) and Leadro Velaquez as JDT sealed the title in style.

But in reality what JDT did this season, like the six successful seasons before - was justifying their favourites tag and not showing any signs of choking at all.

Unrelentless and as hungry as ever, the Southern Tigers have dominated Malaysian football like no other in such a sustained continuous period of time. Not even in a stop-start season like this one can JDT be knocked off from their perch at the top.

Their seemingly slow start to the 2020 season that only saw them winning by a single goal margin against , UiTM FC and PDRM whilst only managing a draw at home against Felda United offered faint hopes to others that the reigning champions may finally come unstucked.

In the same period, JDT had lost club captain Hariss Harun who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and was to play no further part in the season, having only featured in the opening match against Kedah. Ignacio (Natxo) Insa was himself coming back from a similarly long-term injury and was asked to step into the breach.

The league was called to a halt at the end of March because of the Covid-19 virus outbreak in Malaysia and only resumed five months later. While all the teams went through the same routine during the enforced Movement Control Order (MCO) set by the government, only JDT came out from it looking stronger than before.

Malaysian Football League (MFL) decided that in order to salvage the domestic footballing calendar, a restructuring of the Super League format had to be done and from the initial 22 matches that was supposed to be played, it was reduced to only 11 matches.

Prior to the suspension of matches, JDT was already leading the table after four rounds of matches but only two points ahead of nearest rival . After the Sabah win, that lead became nine and unassailable with Perak only having two matches left.

While Perak became inconsistent after the enforced break and took time to restart their proverbial engines, JDT showed no such weakness and produced the goods right from the first whistle. Four straight wins were achieved upon resumption of matches with 17 goals scored and only three conceded, Benjamin Mora's side were on fire.

The restart also saw the emergence of exciting teenage winger Ramadhan Saifullah who has already scored four goals thus while will also give JDT and their fans plenty of things to look forward to what with Safawi Rasid's pending move to Portimonense if and when that happens.

No matter what happens when the AFC comes around again at the end of the year, JDT can be rest assured that they will be there among Asia's finest come 2021.