Javi Pinillos - Bengaluru want the ACL spot

The Bengaluru FC coach also said the Sunil Chhetri can play wherever he wants to play...

goalkeeping coach Javi Pinillos was proud of his team's performance in the 2-0 win against Jamshedpur at home.

On Thursday, the Blues defeated Jamshedpur 2-0 at the Kanteerava Stadium and made it two wins in a row in the (ISL) to climb to the second spot in the standings. Erik Paartalu scored a goal and then assisted Sunil Chhetri to seal the win for the hosts.

After the game, Pinillos said, "He (Gurpreet Singh Sandhu)) had a good game. He was crucial. But it's not only him, everyone did well today. Another good match for Dimas (Delgado) in defence and attack. He can play anywhere, help other players and help us a lot.



"It was tough when (Jamshedpur) lost two matches in a row. We will try to fight for the AFC (ACL) spot."

Sunil Chhetri has been playing both as a striker and as a left-winger for the Blues. When quizzed about his role, the coach said, "(He can play) wherever he wants. He is helping us wherever he plays. Not only in attack, but he is also putting in a lot of effort in defence."



"He has good quality and characteristics. He has been improving from his time with us. We hope that he keeps growing like this and helps us as much as he can."

Pinillos concluded by saying that Raphael Augusto, who had picked up an injury, has returned to training.